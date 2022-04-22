Search
Diaz Jr vs Gesta results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta live from Indio

Joel Diaz Jr (26-2, 22 KOs) faces off Mercito Gesta (32-3-3, 17 KOs) in the headliner of Golden Boy Fight Night card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, April 21. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout live stream on DAZN. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Friday, April 22.

In the co-headline bout Jousce Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) takes on Jairo Lopez (27-14, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Among other bouts unbeaten prospect Manuel Flores (11-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Victor Ruiz (23-12, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight, Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KOs) meets Ernie Marquez (10-17-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC) in a six-rounder at flyweight and Jorge Chavez (1-0, 1 KOs) battles it out against Jonathan Tejeda (0-1) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

How to watch Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Thursday, April 21
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 22
Time: 11 am AEST

Other countries
Broadcast: DAZN
Date and time vary by location

Diaz Jr vs Gesta fight card

Get Diaz Jr vs Gesta full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

  • Joel Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Manuel Flores vs. Victor Ruiz, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Jan Salvatierra vs. Ernie Marquez, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Jonathan Tejeda, 4 rounds, super featherweight
