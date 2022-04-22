Search
Live stream Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte weigh-in video and results

Newswire
Fury vs Whyte live from Wembley

WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his crown against interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. Ahead of the event the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Fury vs Whyte weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-main event Anthony Cacace and Jonathan Romero battle it out for a vacant WBO International junior lightweight title. Also on the card Isaac Lowe meets Nick Ball for a vacant WBC Silver featherweight belt and David Adeleye takes on Chris Healey at heavyweight. In addition, Tommy Fury faces Daniel Bocianski at light heavyweight.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

Main Card

  • Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles
  • Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title
  • Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title
  • David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Fury vs Whyte date, time, tickets, how to watch, PPV price, undercard

Undercard

  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
