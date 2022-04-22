WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defends his crown against interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. Ahead of the event the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Fury vs Whyte weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, April 22 at 2:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 9:30 am ET / 6:30 am PT in the US, and 11:30 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-main event Anthony Cacace and Jonathan Romero battle it out for a vacant WBO International junior lightweight title. Also on the card Isaac Lowe meets Nick Ball for a vacant WBC Silver featherweight belt and David Adeleye takes on Chris Healey at heavyweight. In addition, Tommy Fury faces Daniel Bocianski at light heavyweight.

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Anthony Cacace vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant WBO International junior lightweight title

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, junior lightweight