UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results, Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) faces former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9). In the co-main event Clay Guida (37-18) takes on Claudio Puelles (11-2) at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 52 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 52 fight card

Main Card

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

Aorigileng vs. Cameron Else

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson