UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results, Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) faces former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9). In the co-main event Clay Guida (37-18) takes on Claudio Puelles (11-2) at lightweight.
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 52 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.
UFC Vegas 52 fight card
Main Card
- Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
- Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
- Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
- Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card
- Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
- Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
- Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
- Aorigileng vs. Cameron Else
- Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder
- Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
- Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson