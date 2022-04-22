Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 52 weigh-in results, Lemos vs Andrade

Newswire
UFC Jessica Andrade weigh-in
Jessica Andrade weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) faces former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9). In the co-main event Clay Guida (37-18) takes on Claudio Puelles (11-2) at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 52 full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results.

UFC Vegas 52 fight card

Main Card

  • Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
  • Alexandr Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
  • Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

UFC Vegas 52 start time, how to watch, live stream, Lemos vs Andrade

Preliminary Card

  • Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
  • Aorigileng vs. Cameron Else
  • Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder
  • Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
  • Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097