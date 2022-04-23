Search
Bellator 278 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Velasquez vs Carmouche

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche live from Honolulu

Bellator 278 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 22. In the main event unbeaten flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0) defends her title in the five-round championship bout against No. 2-ranked contender Liz Carmouche (16-7).

The co-main event features Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) up against Nikita Mikhailov (8-1) in the bantamweight World Grand Prix ‘Wild Card’ bout. Also on the card Jornel Lugo (8-0) meets Danny Sabatello (11-1) in another ‘Wild Card’ bout and Manny Muro (12-7) battles Nate Andrews (16-4) at 160-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, April 22
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Bellator 278 free live stream of prelims begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top for the viewers in the US and below for international.

Bellator 278 fight card

Get Bellator 278 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche – Velasquez’s Bellator flyweight title
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout
  • Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout
  • Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Manny Muro def. Nate Andrews by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

  • Weber Almeida def. Fabricio Franco by TKO (referee stoppage, R1 at 3:01)
  • Dante Schiro def. Scotty Hao by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:03)
  • Blake Perry def. Makoa Cooper by submission (anaconda choke, R2 at 4:14)
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

