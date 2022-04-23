Bellator 278 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii on Friday, April 22. In the main event unbeaten flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0) defends her title in the five-round championship bout against No. 2-ranked contender Liz Carmouche (16-7).

The co-main event features Enrique Barzola (17-5-2) up against Nikita Mikhailov (8-1) in the bantamweight World Grand Prix ‘Wild Card’ bout. Also on the card Jornel Lugo (8-0) meets Danny Sabatello (11-1) in another ‘Wild Card’ bout and Manny Muro (12-7) battles Nate Andrews (16-4) at 160-pound catchweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs Carmouche

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, April 22

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Bellator 278 free live stream of prelims begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top for the viewers in the US and below for international.

Bellator 278 fight card

Get Bellator 278 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche – Velasquez’s Bellator flyweight title

Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout

Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello – Bellator bantamweight WGP Wild Card Bout

Grant Neal def. Christian Edwards by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Manny Muro def. Nate Andrews by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Weber Almeida def. Fabricio Franco by TKO (referee stoppage, R1 at 3:01)

Dante Schiro def. Scotty Hao by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:03)

Blake Perry def. Makoa Cooper by submission (anaconda choke, R2 at 4:14)