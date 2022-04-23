Fury vs Whyte results, start time, live stream, where to watch, main event, undercard

Unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his title against interim WBC titleholder Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) in the main event at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds all-British world championship bout headlines the five-fight card live on pay-per-view.

In the co-main event undefeated Ekow Essuman (16-0, 7 KOs) defends his Commonwealth, British and IBF European welterweight belts against Darren Tetley (21-2, 9 KOs). Among the PPV undercard bouts Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) goes up against undefeated Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs) for a vacant WBC (Silver) featherweight title, David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Chris Healey at heavyweight and brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Box Office

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 7 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Event

Date: Sunday, April 24

Time: 4 am AEST / 2 am AWST

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte fight time, when the fighters make their ring walks, is expected at approximately 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT in the US, 9:45 pm BST in the UK and 6:45 am AEST / 4:45 am AWST in Australia.

Fury vs Whyte undercard and live coverage of the event begins an hour prior to the PPV card.

Fury vs Whyte fight card

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight titles

Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley, 12 rounds, welterweight – Essuman’s Commonwealth, British and IBF European welterweight titles

Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball, 10 rounds, featherweight – vacant WBC Silver featherweight title

David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Non-televised

Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, junior lightweight