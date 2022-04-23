The date has been sent for the next fight of undefeated Mexican Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) as he faces Germany’s former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, May 14. The pair squares off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“I’m excited to be fighting back in California,” said Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. “May 14 is not too far away, and I feel great about how everything is going. I know Dominic is the best light heavyweight from Germany, and he’ll bring his best. This is a good step towards my overall goal, and I’m glad I’ll be able to put on a great show come fight night.”

“I’m looking forward to going to California for a great fight against a tough opponent in ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez,” said Dominic Boesel. “I’m sure this fight will please the boxing fans worldwide watching live on DAZN.”

After spectacular back-to-back knockout victories over Cuba’s Sullivan Barrera in July 2021 and Yunieski Gonzalez in December 2021, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is knocking on the door of a world championship title shot when he faces #1 WBA ranked Dominic Boesel. ‘Zurdo’ is committed to continuing his winning and knockout streaks as he proves that he is an elite, feared fighter in the light heavyweight division.

Having previously held the WBO super middleweight world championship, “Zurdo” is ready to conquer another weight class on his road to glory.

Ranked #1 by the WBA and #5 by the WBC in the light heavyweight division, Dominic Boesel formerly held the WBA interim light heavyweight world championship in 2020 and currently holds the IBO world light heavyweight title. The German fighter is set to make his U.S. debut on May 14 and is determined to make a good showing for the passionate SoCal boxing fans.

Defeating “Zurdo” will cement his standing in the world rankings, putting him closer to another world title shot. Having faced previous undefeated fighters like Sami Enborn and Tony Averlant and winning multiple regional titles like the WBA Continental light heavyweight title and WBO Continental light heavyweight title, Boesel is ready to prove he is the best at 175lbs.

In the co-main event undefeated Mexican William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

The list of matchups featured Zurdo vs Boesel undercard is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Zurdo vs Boesel fight card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

William Zepeda vs. Rene Alvarado, 10 rounds, lightweight