Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 52 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The all-Brazilian women’s MMA battle featured No. 10-ranked strawweight contender up against the division’s former champion and No. 6 UFC women’s pound for pound.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. “Bate Estaca” claimed the win by standing arm-triangle choke submission. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the first round.

With the victory Jessica Andrade improves to 23-9 and scores the second straight victory. Amanda Lemos drops to 11-2-1, which snaps her five-win streak.

You can watch Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade full fight video highlights below.

Lemos vs Andrade full fight video highlights

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade makes her Octagon walk.

Here comes No. 10-ranked contender Amanda Lemos.

Buscando seguir escalando Amanda Lemos ya sale? #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/8sxFTJJVLJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 24, 2022

Fight time.

Round 1.

STANDING ARM TRIANGLE!? YES SHE CAN!?



??@JessicaMMAPro just announced her return to the strawweight division by submitting the 10th-ranked contender! #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/TLj5BTJtIc — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 24, 2022

JESSICA ANDRADE ENDS IT WITH A STANDING ARM TRIANGLE!!!!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/CmhcDoW3bq — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 24, 2022

SE ACABO TODO??? @jessicammapro derrota a su compatriota con una impresionante sumisión #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/5PYy9ck2r4 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 24, 2022

Verdict.

La excampeona busca recuperar la corona? @jessicammapro vence a Amanda Lemos en el primer round? #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/5gk19gZfDp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 24, 2022

