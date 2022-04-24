Amanda Lemos and Jessica Andrade squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 52 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The all-Brazilian women’s MMA battle featured No. 10-ranked strawweight contender up against the division’s former champion and No. 6 UFC women’s pound for pound.
The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. “Bate Estaca” claimed the win by standing arm-triangle choke submission. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 13 seconds into the first round.
With the victory Jessica Andrade improves to 23-9 and scores the second straight victory. Amanda Lemos drops to 11-2-1, which snaps her five-win streak.
You can watch Amanda Lemos vs Jessica Andrade full fight video highlights below.
