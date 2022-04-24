Bellator 279 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 23. In the main event Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) makes the fourth defense of her featherweight title in the rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8). The champion won their first fight in October 2020 by submission in the second round.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-3) and Raufeon Stots (17-1) meet in the quarter final of bantamweight World Grand Prix with the interim title on the line. Also on the card Patchy Mix (15-1) and Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) square off in another quarter-final of bantamweight WGP and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) battles it out against Justine Kish (7-5) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Bellator 279 free live stream of prelims begins at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

Bellator 279 fight card

Get Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title

Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Preliminary Card

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles

Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller

Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski

Goiti Yamauchi def. Levan Chokheli by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:49)

Bobby King def. Keoni Diggs by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)

Dayana Silva def. Janay Harding by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Justin Gonzales def. Kai Kamaka III by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)

Lance Gibson Jr def. Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–25, 30–25)