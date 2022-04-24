Search
Bellator 279 results, Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Bellator 276 Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe live from Honolulu, Hawaii
Cris Cyborg vs Arlene Blencowe faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 live from Honolulu, Hawaii

Bellator 279 airs live on Showtime from Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, April 23. In the main event Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC) makes the fourth defense of her featherweight title in the rematch against top ranked contender Arlene Blencowe (15-8). The champion won their first fight in October 2020 by submission in the second round.

In the co-main event former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-3) and Raufeon Stots (17-1) meet in the quarter final of bantamweight World Grand Prix with the interim title on the line. Also on the card Patchy Mix (15-1) and Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) square off in another quarter-final of bantamweight WGP and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1) battles it out against Justine Kish (7-5) at women’s flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, April 23
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

Bellator 279 free live stream of prelims begins at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

Bellator 279 fight card

Get Bellator 279: Cyborg vs Blencowe 2 full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe – Cyborg’s featherweight title
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Raufeon Stots – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final for the interim title
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Patchy Mix – Bellator bantamweight WGP quarter-final
  • Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish

Preliminary Card

  • Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Yancy Medeiros
  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles
  • Randi Field vs. Maraya Miller
  • Ryan Dela Cruz vs. Jordan Winski
  • Goiti Yamauchi def. Levan Chokheli by submission (armbar, R1 at 3:49)
  • Bobby King def. Keoni Diggs by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 30–27)
  • Dayana Silva def. Janay Harding by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Justin Gonzales def. Kai Kamaka III by split decision (28–29, 30–27, 29–28)
  • Lance Gibson Jr def. Nainoa Dung by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–25, 30–25)
