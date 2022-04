British light heavyweight Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) came out on top when he faced Poland’s Daniel Bocianski (10-2, 2 KOs) live on PPV from Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia. On the way to a 60-54 points decision the 22-year-old younger brother of Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury secured a knockdown with big right.

