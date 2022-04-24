Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte squared off in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The all-British contest featured unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion (in perhaps his final outing as a pro-boxer) up against interim WBC titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship clash live on pay-per-view.

The lights went off at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the sixth round when Fury sent Whyte to the canvas with big right uppercut. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but after the referee finished the eight count and asked him to walk forward he was unable to keep his balance.

With the victory Tyson Fury remained undefeated and improved to 32-0-1, 23 KOs. Dillian Whyte dropped to 28-3, 19 KOs.

At the end of his post-fight interview Fury was joined by UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The pair announced their upcoming fight under “hybrid rules” that is expected to see boxing in MMA gloves.

You can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte full fight video highlights below.

Fury vs Whyte full fight video highlights

Fury and Whyte warming up.

You can literally hear and feel the atmosphere of Wembley Stadium building to a crescendo! It's almost time! ?#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/8O5kX9Ibl7 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Fury and Whyte are locked in! ?



Watch #FuryWhyte now – https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/ZwVH5BqSGh — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Tyson Fury minutes prior to his walkout.

.@Tyson_Fury getting a few shots in on the Fury family before the fight! ?#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/x8xZo0Lvwq — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

“The Body Snatcher” makes his ring walk.

Whyte Wolf Howl! ?@DillianWhyte makes his way to the ring! ?



Watch #FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Y5Q30iTkAP — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Here comes “The Gypsy King”.

There is ??????? like a @Tyson_Fury walkout! ?



Watch #FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/KdZXIncLR2 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

National anthem.

The National Anthem. Goosebumps.#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/lY5uwb9jbJ — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Introducing the champion.

Fury KO’s Whyte with right uppercut.

What an uppercut ? The Gypsy King retains the belt. HUGE.



Live & Exclusive, Pay-Per-View, NOW. Start your 30-day free trial on Stan.

Order Now: https://t.co/yMP3YDgMIj#StanEvent #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/GFUFw8iYWC — Stan Sport (@StanSportAU) April 23, 2022

Fury drops Whyte in Round 6 and it’s all over.

TYSON FURY JUST DID THE DANG THING ? #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TzcQhlvO5r — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

IF YOU COME AT THE KING… @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/MROXsQGQD0 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

Referee waves the fight off.

He knew it was done.@Tyson_Fury screamed for the ref to call it as Dillian Whyte struggled to his feet.#FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/qyNodEcU5u — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Fury retains WBC and Lineal heavyweight title.

Absolute scenes as @Tyson_Fury celebrates a knockout win over Dillian Whyte! ?#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/ZI0uGo9z8a — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

Post-fight interview.

"If it is his last fight how has he gone out on such a high! Fantastic boxing and showed all the power he's got!"@frankwarren_tv on @Tyson_Fury potentially calling time on his career. ?#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/ZihDrFA2Eb — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

"I'm one of the greatest heavyweights of all time!"



"I think this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King."@Tyson_Fury ?#FuryWhyte | BT Sport Box Office ?? https://t.co/b0uV32kqC3 pic.twitter.com/Nju6XYoOMj — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office ? (@BTSportBoxing) April 23, 2022

