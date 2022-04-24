Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte squared off in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia. The all-British contest featured unbeaten WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion (in perhaps his final outing as a pro-boxer) up against interim WBC titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship clash live on pay-per-view.
The lights went off at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the sixth round when Fury sent Whyte to the canvas with big right uppercut. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but after the referee finished the eight count and asked him to walk forward he was unable to keep his balance.
With the victory Tyson Fury remained undefeated and improved to 32-0-1, 23 KOs. Dillian Whyte dropped to 28-3, 19 KOs.
At the end of his post-fight interview Fury was joined by UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The pair announced their upcoming fight under “hybrid rules” that is expected to see boxing in MMA gloves.
You can watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte full fight video highlights below.
Fury vs Whyte full fight video highlights
Fury and Whyte warming up.
Tyson Fury minutes prior to his walkout.
“The Body Snatcher” makes his ring walk.
Here comes “The Gypsy King”.
National anthem.
Introducing the champion.
Fury KO’s Whyte with right uppercut.
Fury drops Whyte in Round 6 and it’s all over.
Referee waves the fight off.
Fury retains WBC and Lineal heavyweight title.
Post-fight interview.
