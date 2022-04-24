UFC Vegas 52 results, Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) goes up against former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (22-9) at strawweight.
In the co-main event Clay Guida (37-18) goes up against Claudio Puelles (11-2) at lightweight. Also on the card Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) meets Maycee Barber (9-2) at flyweight, unbeaten Alexandr Romanov (15-0) takes on Chase Sherman (15-9) at heavyweight and Lando Vannata (12-5-2) battles Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 23
Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, April 23 – Sunday, April 24
Main Card: 2 am BST
Prelims: 11 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo
Sunday, April 24
Main Card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST
Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade results
Get UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
- Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
- Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:32)
- Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:36)
Preliminary Card
- Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:15)
- Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva by KO (punches, R1 at 4:55)
- Aorigileng def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:48)
- Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)
- Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry by disqualification (intentional eye poke, R1 at 3:52)