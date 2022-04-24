UFC Vegas 52 results, Lemos vs Andrade

UFC Vegas 52 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which makes it Sunday April 24 in Australia. In the main event Amanda Lemos (11-1-1) goes up against former 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade (22-9) at strawweight.

In the co-main event Clay Guida (37-18) goes up against Claudio Puelles (11-2) at lightweight. Also on the card Montana De La Rosa (12-6-1) meets Maycee Barber (9-2) at flyweight, unbeaten Alexandr Romanov (15-0) takes on Chase Sherman (15-9) at heavyweight and Lando Vannata (12-5-2) battles Charles Jourdain (12-4-1) at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 23

Main Card: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, April 23 – Sunday, April 24

Main Card: 2 am BST

Prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo

Sunday, April 24

Main Card: 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST

Prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade results

Get UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Charles Jourdain def. Lando Vannata by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:32)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Jordan Wright by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 2:36)

Preliminary Card

Sergey Khandozhko def. Dwight Grant by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:15)

Tyson Pedro def. Ike Villanueva by KO (punches, R1 at 4:55)

Aorigileng def. Cameron Else by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:48)

Preston Parsons def. Evan Elder by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 30–27)

Philipe Lins def. Marcin Prachnio by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Mike Jackson def. Dean Barry by disqualification (intentional eye poke, R1 at 3:52)