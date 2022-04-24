Search
Aussie light heavyweight Tyson Pedro makes victorious return with KO of Ike Villanueva at UFC Vegas 52 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC light heavyweight Tyson Pedro victorious by knockout
Tyson Pedro | Twitter/MMAThanos

UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs Andrade

After a three-year absence from fighting Tyson Pedro (8-3) was on top in his Octagon return against Ike Villanueva (18-14) at UFC Vegas 52. MMA event aired live live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia.

The Australian light heavyweight dropped his opponent to the canvas and sit him down with his back against the cage with a one-two combination followed by right leg kick. He finished the job delivering several big uppercuts.

The fight was officially stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 55 seconds into the opening round. Check out the video of finish and post-fight interview below.

Tyson Pedro stops Ike Villanueva in Round 1

Tyson Pedro post-fight interview.

Get UFC Vegas 52 full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

