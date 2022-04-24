After a three-year absence from fighting Tyson Pedro (8-3) was on top in his Octagon return against Ike Villanueva (18-14) at UFC Vegas 52. MMA event aired live live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 23, which made it Sunday April 24 in Australia.

The Australian light heavyweight dropped his opponent to the canvas and sit him down with his back against the cage with a one-two combination followed by right leg kick. He finished the job delivering several big uppercuts.

The fight was officially stopped by the referee at 4 minutes and 55 seconds into the opening round. Check out the video of finish and post-fight interview below.

Tyson Pedro stops Ike Villanueva in Round 1

Tyson Pedro threw some HUGE shots ? #UFCVegas52 pic.twitter.com/fbWPbiqxTf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 24, 2022

Tyson Pedro post-fight interview.

"I'm f****** back." @Tyson_Pedro_ delivers a stellar knockout in his return at #UFCVegas52.



Highlights, Interviews & More ??: — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 24, 2022

