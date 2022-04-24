World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has retained his WBC title with a sixth round stoppage against Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on April 24 (AEST).

Tyson Fury’s first fight on British soil in four years – and maybe his last ever – has ended with a stunning knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of a heaving Wembley Stadium in London.

On one of the biggest nights in the history of British boxing, Fury mounted a successful defence of his WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles and kept his unbeaten record intact with a crushing sixth-round stoppage victory.

Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte

What an uppercut ? The Gypsy King retains the belt. HUGE.



