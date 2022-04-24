Search
Watch Tyson Fury big uppercut KO of Dillian Whyte in Round 6 – video of knockout

Tyson Fury knocks Dillian Whyte out to retain heavyweight titles
Tyson Fury knocks Dillian Whyte out to retain heavyweight titles | Picture source: Supplied/Stan Sport/GettyImages

Fury retains WBC and Lineal heavyweight title via sixth-round KO of Whyte live from London

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has retained his WBC title with a sixth round stoppage against Dillian Whyte in front of more than 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on April 24 (AEST).

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury’s first fight on British soil in four years – and maybe his last ever – has ended with a stunning knockout win over Dillian Whyte in front of a heaving Wembley Stadium in London.

On one of the biggest nights in the history of British boxing, Fury mounted a successful defence of his WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles and kept his unbeaten record intact with a crushing sixth-round stoppage victory.

Tyson Fury KO’s Dillian Whyte

Get Fury vs Whyte full fight card results.

