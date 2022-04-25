Full Fight Video: Jermell Charlo KO’s Erickson Lubin to retain title

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo faces WBO champion Brian Castano in the rematch for the undisputed 154-pound title live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, May 14. Ahead of the event Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with the full fight video going back to October 2017, when “Iron Man” faced and stopped Erickson Lubin in the first round. Check it out up top.

