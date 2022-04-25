Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. The first in history women’s championship bout, headlining ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’, features Ireland’s undisputed lightweight champion defending her title in the ten-round clash against seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

In the co-main event former world champions Jessie Vargas (29-3-2 11 KOs) and Liam Smith (30-3-1 17 KOs) battle it out in the twelve-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1 2 KOs) and Elin Cederroos (8-0 4 KOs) meet in the ten-round championship bout with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.

Among other Taylor vs Serrano undercard matchups, Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai (1-0 1 KO) makes his US debut in the ten-round WBC International flyweight title bout against Miguel Cartagena (17-6-1 8 KOs). In addition, Skye Nicolson (2-0) is set to become the first Australian female to fight at Madison Square Garden, when she faces Shanecqua Paisley Davis (3-1) in the six-rounder at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, April 30. The start time is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

The date when Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. The start time is scheduled for 12:30 am BST and 9:30 am AEST, respectively.

The main event fighters, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US, 3:15 am BST in the UK and 12:15 pm AEST in Australia.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

The full Taylor vs Serrano fight card looks as the following:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – undisputed super middleweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, super lightweight, 8 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds