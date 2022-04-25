Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson squares off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. The pair meets in the scheduled for twelve rounds junior lightweight world title unification with WBC and WBO belts on the line. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Robson Conceicao, which marked the first successful defense of his his belt, that he had claimed against Miguel Berchelt by knockout in the tenth round. Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey lifted the WBO title by TKO in the tenth-round dethroning Jamel Herring, after he had secured the interim strap by unanimous decision against Jeremiah Nakathila.

In the co-main event US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the main card, Las Vegas native and the grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) battles it out against Denver’s Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, April 30 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 30. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The undercard begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

The date when Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson airs live stream in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. The start time is scheduled for 3 am BST and 12 pm AEST, respectively.

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream in Australia and other countries is expected on FITE TV – subject to confirmation.

Valdez vs Stevenson undercard

Headlining Valdez vs Stevenson undercard, Raymond Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs) of Southern California is looking to extend his eight-KO streak when he faces New Orleans native Jeremy Hill (16-2, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Also on the undercard a pair of four-round lightweight bouts as Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO) meets Luciano Ramos (1-2) and Charlie Sheehy (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Burnell Jenkins (2-1, 1 KO). As well, local Andres Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs) aims to make a hometown statement against Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, and recent US Olympian Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KOs) is in a six-round middleweight action against a to be announced opponent. In addition, Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO) and Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO) do a four-round battle at junior welterweight.

Valdez vs Stevenson fight card

The current Valdez vs Stevenson fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweight, 12 rounds – junior lightweight title unification, Valdez’s WBC title, Stevenson’s WBO title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill, 8 rounds, lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Luciano Ramos, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, junior welterweight