UFC Vegas 53 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 30, which makes it Sunday May 1 in Australia. The main event is a five-round bantamweight battle between Rob Font and Marlon Vera.

No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender Rob Font (19-5) is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered last December against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. Prior to that he won four bouts in a row including three unanimous decisions against Cody Garbrandt, Ricky Simon and Sergio Pettis, and the first-round TKO of Marlon Moraes.

Marlon Vera (18-7-1) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout last November he KO’d former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the third round. Before that No. 8-ranked contender scored a unanimous decision against Davey Grant.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) squares off against Jake Collier (13-6). Arlovski won three of his previous bouts, most recently taking a split decision against Jared Vanderaa. Collier won his previous bout by submission in the first round against Chase Sherman.

Among other bouts featured on UFC Vegas 53 fight card Andre Fili (21-8) takes on Joanderson Brito (12-3-1) at featherweight, Jared Gordon (19-4) battles it out against Grant Dawson (17-1-1) at lightweight and Darren Elkins (27-10) meets Tristan Connelly (14-7) at featherweight. In addition, Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) and Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) do battle at middleweight.

The full UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera card

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman