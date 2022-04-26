A big night of spectacular action took place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland where Billy Murray presented “Kickboxing ProspeX” on Saturday, April 23. The “made in Prokick” event featured a series of bouts with the rising stars, newbies and novice fighters. The top of the bill saw a five-round championship bout for a prestigious WKN belt.

Advertisements

Representing the country-host Jay Snoddon put his WKN European featherweight amateur title on the line when he faced challenger from Spain Ali Laamari Berrafa. The pair went a full distance putting on an all-round battle. In the end the latter took the victory and became a new champion by decision.

Also on the card Alex Ekhtiyari of Northern Ireland TKO’d Shane Weir of Scotland in the third round to win WKN Celtic super lightweight amateur title eliminator. As well, local Dan Braniff and Jake Sloan defeated their respective opponents Sottish Alex Alderson and Irish Casper Paczk by decision. In addition, Samuel Balogh of Northern Ireland and Scott Falconer of Scotland fought to a draw.