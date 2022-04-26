George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney tickets are on sale today for a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday, June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with the undisputed lightweight title on the line.

Undefeated George Kambosos Jr (20-0, 10 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBA, IBF and WBO belts. In his previous bout last November a Sydney, New South Wales native took a split decision against Teofimo Lopez and claimed the titles.

Unbeaten Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) of San Francisco, California is a long-reigning WBC champion. A Las Vegas resident was in action last November when he defeated Joseph Diaz by unanimous decision and made the fourth successful defense of his strap.

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney tickets to witness all the action at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria on Sunday, June 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

Other boxing fans in Australia can watch Kambosos vs Haney live stream on Kayo.

The date when Kambosos vs Haney airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 4. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

The list of bouts featured on Kambosos vs Haney undercard is expected to be announced shortly.