Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (43-0, 29 KOs) of Mexico is set for his next fight against former interim WBA light heavyweight champion Dominic Boesel (32-2, 12 KOs) of Germany in the main event at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, May 14. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds final WBA light heavyweight title eliminator live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Kicking off the event Mexican star “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya hosted a press conference. Check out below what they had to say about the upcoming event.

Zurdo vs Boesel tickets

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Dominic Boesel tickets to witness all the action at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, May 14 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez: I am the best in this division and I will prove myself

“I always want to put on a good show for the fans. There will be a lot of Mexican people, a lot of Latinos, a lot of boxing fans. I want to make a statement and get the winner from Canelo vs. Bivol, that’s the fight that I want and I need to pass through this guy first on May 14.”

“I am really confident in my self and in my training. I knew the fight was going to be in May, but not the date, but I like to be in shape. I am always training and am ready for these big opportunities. On May 14, I will be 44-0, 30KOs no losses. I am looking for the knockout.”

“Its a pleasure to work toe-to-toe with a living legend and the Golden Boy family has welcomed me with open arms, and I am very grateful for that. We have a great relationship in boxing but also outside the ring, they have treated me like family.”

Advertisements

“I am the best in this division and I will prove myself. I will give everyone a good show. I have been looking for the opportunity to fight the best because I know that I am the best. Here in LA there is a lot of Mexican people, a big community and I love them, and they love me too. The Hispanic community is great in LA that’s why Oscar likes to bring all the fighters here and it’s exciting.”

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez and Oscar De La Hoya at press conference | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar De La Hoya: We possibly have two ‘fight of the year’ candidates with Zurdo and William Zepeda

“[Zurdo] is 43-0 and he has the vision, the drive to become a world champion. He was Mexico’s first super middleweight champion, that is something we should never forget. To be 50-0 that is a goal that he has, it’s exciting to see him fight. May 14 will be another difficult fight for him, but that is what he is all about.”

“We possibly have two ‘fight of the year’ candidates with Zurdo and William Zepeda. William is a very exciting fighter he is undefeated, he is ready to take on the world. He is facing a tough durable in your face a lot of power a lot of action, it’s going to be one of those fight you will not want to miss.”

“I want to make sure that I keep boxing here in LA and I keep it strong and make it grow to give these young guys an opportunity. We have established champions like Zurdo, we have the young prospects that have dreams and that’s what I want to build off of. I used to be a young kid from East LA who had a dream and there are tons of kids who have that same dream. So we want to keep that alive.”

“One thing about Zurdo is that he comes out and fights. Anyone who has seen his last fights, it was one of those fights where you are the edge of your seat. Every single round is exciting, you never knew what was going to happen. He’s in great shape, he is always training, he is professional, and he wants to give everyone a good show. And the great thing is that he is going to be in a good position to fight the winner for Canelo vs. Bivol. So it took a while, but he worked hard and never gave up and the opportunity is right around the corner.”

In the ten-round co-main event undefeated William Zepeda (25-0, 23 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world champion Rene Alvarado (32-11, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua. The list of bouts featured on Zurdo vs Boesel undercard is expected to be announced shortly.