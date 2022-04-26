Jermall Charlo faces Maciej Sulecki in the main event at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, June 18. The contest, held on the Juneteenth holiday weekend, features WBC middleweight champion making the fifth defense of his belt against former title challenger and No. 6-ranked contender.

Boxing fans can watch Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, June 19. Live stream is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki tickets

Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, June 18 at Toyota Center in Houston, TX go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 10 am CT. Tickets can be purchased at toyotacenter.com and TicketNetwork.

Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki

Undefeated Jermall Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) was in action last June when he scored a unanimous decision against Juan Macias Montiel. Prior to that a Lafayette, Louisiana native similarlly defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko and stopped Dennis Hogan in Round 7.

Maciej Sulecki (30-2, 11 KOs) of Warsaw, Poland won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Fouad El Massoudi and Sasha Yengoyan. Earlier in his career veteran contender went up against such champions as Daniel Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade.

The list of bouts featured on Charlo vs Sulecki undercard is expected to be announced shortly.