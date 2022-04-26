Mark Magsayo is set for his next fight on Saturday, July 9, as “Magnifico” defends his WBC featherweight title against former super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas. The pair squares off in the main event at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. Tickets information has been announced today. The date when the event airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, July 10.

The twelve-round world championship clash features Filipino Magsayo making the first defense of his title against Mexico’s Vargas. The contest is “the latest chapter of the storied boxing rivalry between the two countries, adding to a legacy of fights that includes the series of battles fought between Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez,” reads the announcement sent out by PBC.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas tickets

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 9 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 12 pm CT. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Other boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on Showtime.

Mark Magsayo vs Rey Vargas live stream in Australia, the Philippines and other countries is expected on FITE – subject to confirmation.

Mark Magsayo defends WBC featherweight title against Rey Vargas

Newly crowned undefeated champion Mark Magsayo (24-0, 16) was in action in January when he dethroned long-reigning American Gary Russell Jr by majority decition. Before that a Tagbilaran City, Bohol native stopped Julio Ceja and Pablo Cruz in the tenth and fourth round, respectively.

Unbeaten Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs) last fought in November 2021 when he scored a unanimous decision against his Mexican-fellow Leonardo Baez. Prior to that former WBC super bantamweight champion from Otumba, State of Mexico similarly defeated Tomoki Kameda, Franklin Manzanilla, among others.

The list of bouts featured on Magsayo vs Vargas undercard is expected to be announced shortly.