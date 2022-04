Boxing super star from Mexico Saul “Canelo” Alvarez challenges Dmitry Bivol for WBA light heavyweight title on Saturday, May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The official event trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Canelo vs Bivol tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Get Canelo vs Bivol full fight card.