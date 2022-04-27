Full Fight Video: Katie Taylor defeats Cindy Serrano to retain unified lightweight title

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) defends her title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of a historic women’s championship clash check out the full fight video up top featuring “The Bray Bomber” of Ireland as she faces the older sister of Puerto Rican star, Cindy Serrano in October 2018.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets to witness all the action at MSG can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

The date when Taylor vs Serrano airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

