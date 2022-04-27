Search
Boxing

Full Fight Video: Katie Taylor defeats Cindy Serrano to retain unified lightweight title

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Katie Taylor defends undisputed lightweight title against Amanda Serrano at MSG in New York

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) defends her title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of a historic women’s championship clash check out the full fight video up top featuring “The Bray Bomber” of Ireland as she faces the older sister of Puerto Rican star, Cindy Serrano in October 2018.

Taylor vs Serrano time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Taylor vs Serrano tickets to witness all the action at MSG can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

The date when Taylor vs Serrano airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get the full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097