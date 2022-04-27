UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 1.

In the main event No. 5-ranked contender Rob Font (19-5) goes up against No. 8 Marlon Vera (18-7-1) in a five-rounder at bantamweight. In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) takes on Jake Collier (13-6).

Also on the card Joanderson Brito (12-3-1) meets Andre Fili (21-8) at featherweight, Grant Dawson (17-1-1) faces Jared Gordon (19-4) at lightweight and Tristan Connelly (14-7) battles Darren Elkins (27-10) at featherweight. In addition, Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) squares off against Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera, date and time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, April 30. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 53 UK time, Font vs Vera

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 12 am BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 9:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 30. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC Vegas 53 Australia time, Font vs Vera

In Australia UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 1. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 6:30 am / 4:30 am AWST.

UFC Vegas 53 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario