WBA ‘Super’ light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi defends his title against Esteban Bermudez in the main event at Arena Coliseo in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday, June 10. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live stream on DAZN. Tickets information is expected to be announced shortly. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, June 11.

Advertisements

The event precedes Jesse Rodriguez vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai showdown on June 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

“June is looking red hot with two fantastic shows,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Kyoguchi- Bermudez is a great fight. Hiroto is hunting down unifications at 108lbs, but he is going to have his hands full with Esteban, who has proved that he has devastating power – it’s going to be a great night in Mexico City.”

Kyoguchi (15-0 10 KOs) makes the fourth defense of the belt he claimed from Heikie Buddler in December 2018. He is coming off the fifth-round stoppage win against Axel Aragon Vega last March in Dallas.

The Japanese, who previously defended his title in successive points victories over Tanawat Nakoon and Tetsuya Hisada in June and October of 2020 in his homeland, makes his first appearance in Mexico as a pro boxer.

Bermudez (14-3-2 10 KOs) holds the WBA ‘Regular’ title that took from former champion Carlos Canizales by TKO in the sixth round last May. The 26-year-old representative of the country-host is fired up to elevate to ‘Super’ champ.

“It was always my dream to fight in Mexico because the Mexican style has influenced me a lot,” said Kyoguchi. “It is a great opportunity to show my boxing in that country against a rival like Esteban Bermudez. Regarding the unification fight, I think it is my mission as absolute champion.”

“He is a very good champion but kind of weak because too many injuries – I’ve been waiting a year for him to fight me!” said Bermudez. “I live from boxing, and I’ve needed this fight to happen for a long time. I’ve been at training camp for this fight, and he is coming to my home town, the title is going to still here.”

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs Esteban Bermudez

Among Kyoguchi vs Bermudez undercard bouts Jorge Castaneda and Eduardo Hernandez battle it out for WBC ‘Silver’ International super lightweight title. Also in action Diego Pacheco faces a to be determined opponent.

Kyoguchi vs Bermudez fight card

The current Kyoguchi vs Bermudez fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Kyoguchi’s WBA (Super) light flyweight titles

Jorge Castaneda vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC Silver international super lightweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweight