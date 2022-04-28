Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano square off in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. The pair meets in the first in history women’s championship bout headlining ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’.

The fight week kicked off in style as Taylor and Serrano visited the Empire State Building. Prior to going face to face, the pair flipped the switch on the replica of the building to show how the iconic skyscraper will be decked out with a mix of Irish and Puerto Rican colors on Saturday night as they meet inside the boxing ring.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when Taylor vs Serrano airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at Empire State Building | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“The atmosphere is always electric at MSG,” said Taylor. “You can almost feel those iconic moments from the past when you are there. There’s going to be a lot of Irish fans in the building, I think it could easily be a 50-50 crowd with a lot of Amanda’s fans too, so it’s going to make for an amazing atmosphere.

“You think of Madison Square Garden, and you think the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier these kinds of fights. It’s years and years later we’re still talking Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier kind of fights. I think years and years later from this fight people are still going to be talking about Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano.”

L-R: Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, Jake Paul at top of Empire State Building | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

“Being a Latina from Brooklyn, I’m excited to say, ‘I’ve made it’,” said Serrano. “I’m fighting the main event at Madison Square Garden! I’m making seven figures, a young Latina from Brooklyn. I never thought it could happen.”

“I’ve never fought at MSG; I did a tour there recently and then we did the press conference there; I was in awe of it, and I am so honored to be fighting here. I made history at the Hulu Theater by becoming seven-weight World champion and I won the Golden Gloves there too – it’s full circle now being able to be headlining in the big room and following some of the greats.”

In the co-main event Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a twelve-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the night Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos meet in a ten-round championship clash with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card.