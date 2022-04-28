Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) of Ireland and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of their historic women’s championship bout, headlining ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’, the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card and start time.