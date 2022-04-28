Search
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Taylor vs Serrano live from New York

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) of Ireland and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of their historic women’s championship bout, headlining ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’, the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Taylor vs Serrano time, tickets, how to watch, full card

Taylor vs Serrano tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097