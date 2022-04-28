Undefeated WBC champion Oscar Valdez and unbeaten WBO champion Shakur Stevenson square off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of their twelve-round junior lightweight world title unification the fighters host a final press conference. Video is available up top.

Valdez vs Stevenson tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

