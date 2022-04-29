Buenos Aires Top Fights IV set for May 7 live from Club Argentino de Castelar

The fourth edition of South American kickboxing series “Buenos Aires Top Fights” airs live on El Nueve (Canal 9) on Saturday, May 7. The event presented by Cristian “Serpiente” Bosch takes place at Club Argentino de Castelar in Montes de Oca, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Headlining the card Gonzalo Sanchez of Argentina takes on Pedro Henrique of Brazil. In the co-main event local Yanet Maestrojuan battles it out against Romina Sorera of Paraguay.

Also on the card three Argentinian national matchups featuring Brian Caggiano faceoff Seba Castillo, Franco Agosto up against Alejandro Bilbao and Marcos Figari versus Angel Diaz.

The WKN Supervisor is Fernando Munoz.

The previous event was held on April 9 in Club Morón in Buenos Aires, where Florencia Greco of Argentina defeated Jacquelin Ayala of Chile in the rematch and claimed WKN South America flyweight title.

Buenos Aires Top Fights 4 card

Gonzalo Sanchez vs. Pedro Henrique

Yanet Maestrojuan vs. Romina Sorera

Brian Caggiano vs. Seba Castillo

Franco Agosto vs. Alejandro Bilbao

Marcos Figari vs. Angel Diaz