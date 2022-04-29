Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano ‘make history together’ in a fight ‘able to inspire the next generation’

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor of Ireland and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico square off in a historic main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of the showdown the fighters hosted a final press conference. Check out below what they had to say.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch the fight live stream on DAZN. The date when Taylor vs Serrano airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Katie Taylor: The best part about this fight is being able to inspire the next generation

“The amount of media we have had to do all week was huge. I’m sick of talking about myself but it’s been an amazing week so far. This is definitely very different than how I started boxing when I was eight or nine years old. Like Eddie said, I had to pretend I was a boy to get fights. Women’s boxing wasn’t even a sanctioned sport in Ireland. Now here we are many years later headlining MSG, the most iconic venue in boxing. Making history as the biggest women’s boxing match in history is just incredible. This is all of the sacrifice that I have been working for, for sure.”

“The fact that this is going to be a sell out on Saturday night, there is a great appetitive for female fights and this is very special. It’s the best versus the best and it’s just a great boxing match. This isn’t just the best female fight you can see right now – it’s the best fight you can watch right now, male or female.”

“I don’t train to lose any fights. I train to win. I’m going to step in there confident that I will come out victorious. The best part about this fight is being able to inspire the next generation. This fight on Saturday night is going to inspire a lot of young girls and that to me is the best part about this.”

L-R: Katie Taylor, Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano at press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Amanda Serrano: Our accomplishments got us where we at right now and we are making history together

“It’s been a long time and it’s finally happening. Now I’ll shine thanks to all of you guys at Madison Square Garden. I couldn’t ask for a better place to make history once again. Sitting here I made history. I won my golden gloves here at the Hulu Theater. And I made history on DAZN with you becoming a seven-division world champion and I plan to do the same thing at the big garden. It’s my first time there. I shine under pressure.”

“One of my goals is to become undisputed champion and she has that and I’m going up, once again, two divisions to fight one of the best fighters in the world.”

“It’s been an amazing long journey getting here to fight Katie Taylor. Timing is no better than right now. I am so looking forward to Saturday.”

“We are probably the two nicest fighters. There is no bad talk between me and Katie Taylor because the fights are won inside the ring, not outside. We don’t need to talk bad about each other.”

“Our accomplishments got us where we at right now and we are making history together. No matter what happens on Saturday night, this is for the fans, women in general, and women in boxing and women’s boxing is only going to grow more.”

In the co-main event Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith square off in a twelve-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card and start time.