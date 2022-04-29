Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Search
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Taylor vs Serrano live from MSG in New York

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano square off in the first in history women’s main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a twelve-rounder at super welterweight. In addition Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title
  • Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – undisputed super middleweight title
  • Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

  • Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, super lightweight, 8 rounds
  • Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097