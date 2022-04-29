Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano weigh-in results (video)

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano square off in the first in history women’s main event at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a twelve-rounder at super welterweight. In addition Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Taylor vs Serrano tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Other boxing fans worldwide can watch Taylor vs Serrano live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Jessie Vargas vs. Liam Smith, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – undisputed super middleweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena, 10 rounds, flyweight – Yafai’s WBC International flyweight title

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, super lightweight, 8 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds