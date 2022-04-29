Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Boxing

Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson weigh-in results (video)

Valdez vs Stevenson live from Las Vegas

WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) square off in the junior lightweight championship unification in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez do eight-round battle at lightweight. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh takes on Alejandro Ibarra in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Valdez vs Stevenson tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Stream Valdez vs Stevenson live on FITE

Get Valdez vs Stevenson full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Valdez vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

  • Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweight, 12 rounds – junior lightweight title unification, Valdez’s WBC title, Stevenson’s WBO title
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra, 4 rounds, middleweight

Valdez vs Stevenson start time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Undercard

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Luciano Ramos, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, junior welterweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

Top Stories

Latest

