Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson weigh-in results (video)

WBC champion Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) square off in the junior lightweight championship unification in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez do eight-round battle at lightweight. Also on the card Nico Ali Walsh takes on Alejandro Ibarra in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Valdez vs Stevenson tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE TV in other countries. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Get Valdez vs Stevenson full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Video is available up top.

Valdez vs Stevenson fight card

Main Card

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson, junior lightweight, 12 rounds – junior lightweight title unification, Valdez’s WBC title, Stevenson’s WBO title

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill, 8 rounds, lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Luciano Ramos, 4 rounds, lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips, 4 rounds, junior welterweight