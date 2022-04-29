PFL 2 Season 2022 airs live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, April 28. In the main event last year’s heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza (14-5) of Brazil goes up against Stuart Austin (15-7) of the United Kingdom.

In the co-main event two-time featherweight champion Lance Palmer (22-5) faces 2021 featherweight runner-up Chris Wade (20-7). Also on the card Brendan Loughnane (21-4) takes on newcomer Ryoji Kudo (10-2-1) at featherweight, following a pair of heavyweight bouts as Renan Ferreira (8-2) meets Jamelle Jones (12-7-), and Denis Goltsov (27-7) squares off against Cody Goodale (8-5). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin

MMA fans can watch PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin live stream on ESPN+. The date is Thursday, April 28. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

PFL 2 2022 Season results

Get PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Bruno Cappelozza vs Stuart Austin

Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo

Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones

Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale

Preliminary Card

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak

Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh

Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon

Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolagh by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)