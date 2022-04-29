Search
MMA

PFL 2 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Cappelozza vs Austin, full fight card

PFL 2 Bruno Cappelozza vs Stuart Austin
Bruno Cappelozza vs Stuart Austin faceoff | PFL MMA

PFL MMA Season 2022

PFL 2 Season 2022 airs live from Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, April 28. In the main event last year’s heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza (14-5) of Brazil goes up against Stuart Austin (15-7) of the United Kingdom.

In the co-main event two-time featherweight champion Lance Palmer (22-5) faces 2021 featherweight runner-up Chris Wade (20-7). Also on the card Brendan Loughnane (21-4) takes on newcomer Ryoji Kudo (10-2-1) at featherweight, following a pair of heavyweight bouts as Renan Ferreira (8-2) meets Jamelle Jones (12-7-), and Denis Goltsov (27-7) squares off against Cody Goodale (8-5). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin

MMA fans can watch PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin live stream on ESPN+. The date is Thursday, April 28. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

PFL 2 2022 Season results

Get PFL 2: Cappelozza vs Austin full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Bruno Cappelozza vs Stuart Austin
  • Lance Palmer vs. Chris Wade
  • Brendan Loughnane vs. Ryoji Kudo
  • Renan Ferreira vs. Jamelle Jones
  • Denis Goltsov vs. Cody Goodale

Preliminary Card

  • Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
  • Bubba Jenkins vs. Kyle Bochniak
  • Klidson Abreu vs. Adam Keresh
  • Sheymon Moraes vs. Boston Salmon
  • Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolagh by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
