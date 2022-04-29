The Professional Fighters League announced that the second half of PFL 2022 Regular Season will be hosted at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta and air live on ESPN and ESPN+ in primetime. Tickets will go on sale the week of May 9 with more details expected to be announced shortly.

The final three events of the regular season take place on June 17, June 24, and July 1 as fighters across the league’s six weight divisions look to punch their tickets to the 2022 PFL Playoffs.

“Following an electrifying start to the 2022 PFL Regular Season, we’re excited to announce that the Professional Fighters League will host three events at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta on June 17, 24 and July 1,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Atlanta is a leading sport, culture, and entertainment hub and we’re looking forward to working with a disruptive partner like OTE to bring the best MMA fighters in the world to the city.”

Overtime Elite is a transformative new basketball league created by Overtime, the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans, that offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to becoming professional athletes. Situated in a 103,000 square-foot facility, headquartered at Atlantic Station, the league offers a year-round development program combining world-class coaching, cutting-edge sports science and performance technologies, top-notch facilities, and a rigorous, highly personalized academic program that enhances each athlete’s journey from proficiency to pro.

The 2022 Professional Fighters League Regular Season kicked off last week with competitors across the Light Heavyweight and Lightweight divisions facing off in the SmartCage, headlined by Clay Collard defeating Jeremy Stephens.