UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results, Font vs Vera (video)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30, which makes it Sunday, May 1 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Rob Font (19-5) and Marlon Vera (18-7-1) square off at bantamweight. In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) faces Jake Collier (13-6).
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.
Get UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results .
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera card
Main Card
- Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
- Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
- Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
- Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
- Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Preliminary Card
- Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo
- Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
- Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
- Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
- Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario