UFC

UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results, Font vs Vera (video)

Newswire
UFC bantamweight Rob Font weigh-in
UFC bantamweight Rob Font weigh-in | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30, which makes it Sunday, May 1 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Rob Font (19-5) and Marlon Vera (18-7-1) square off at bantamweight. In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) faces Jake Collier (13-6).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results .

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera card

Main Card

  • Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera
  • Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier
  • Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito
  • Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson
  • Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly
  • Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

UFC Vegas 53 start time, how to watch, live stream, Font vs Vera

Preliminary Card

  • Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo
  • Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
  • Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse
  • Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden
  • Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
MMANewsUFC

