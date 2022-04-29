UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results, Font vs Vera (video)

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 30, which makes it Sunday, May 1 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

In the main event Rob Font (19-5) and Marlon Vera (18-7-1) square off at bantamweight. In the co-main event former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) faces Jake Collier (13-6).

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

Get UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results .

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera card

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson

Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card

Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse

Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden

Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario