Newly crowned unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Marlen Esparza is set as the VIP guest at Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN from Fantasy Spring Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, May 12. The event is headlined by the all-Puerto Rican ten-round super flyweight bout between former world champion Angel Acosta and Janiel Rivera.

Marlen Esparza was born to make history in boxing. Born in Houston, Texas, she began her boxing career at 12 years old after growing up in a household that loved the sport.

In May 2012, Esparza became the first American woman to qualify to compete in the 2012 Olympics in London, the first year that women’’ boxing made its debut as an Olympic event. She would win the bronze medal in the women’s flyweight division.

In 2017, Esparza became the first female fighter signed by Golden Boy Promotions, and to kick off her professional debut, Esparza took on Rachel Sazoff in a two-round match at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. She stayed busy the upcoming years fighting on the undercards of major events and fighting a total of five times at Golden Boy’s Coachella Valley home, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

In 2019, Esparza had her first world title opportunity, the WBA Flyweight Interim World Championship; but unfortunately, the fight was stopped prematurely in the 9th round because Esparza was severely cut from an accidental headbutt, so the decision went to the scorecards. However, that first loss did not stop Esparza’s momentum as she came back stronger with back-to-back victories over former world title challenger Sulem Urbina and Shelly Barnett.

In 2021, Esparza had a successful year, with an unanimous decision victory against Ibeth Zamora Silva for the WBC Flyweight World Championship and successfully defended her new world championship title against former world champion Anabel Ortiz.

On April 9, as part of the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe, Esparza faced her toughest challenge to date, taking on five-division world champion Naoko Fujioka. The fight pitted the #1 vs #2 in the female flyweight division, granting them the honor of fighting for the first-ever Ring Magazine Female Flyweight World Championship. After 10-rounds of non-stop action from two of the mightiest female fighters in the flyweight division, the judges ruled in favor of Esparza unanimously, crowning her the new WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine champion.

Marlen Esparza becomes unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion | Golden Boy

As the VIP guest Esparza will be in attendance for the fights and will be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Special Events Center before the DAZN live stream begins. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event Victor Morales (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington faces Alberto Torres (11-4-3, 4 KOs) of Sacramento, California in a ten-rounder at featherweight. Also on the card Los Angeles’ Rudy Garcia (12-0-1, 2 KOs) takes on the veteran Diul Olguin (15-22-5, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in an eight-round super bantamweight bout.

As well, Hollywood, Florida’s Eric Tudor (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Martez Jackson (5-6-3, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout, and Victorville’s Daniel Luna makes his professional debut in a four-round featherweight fight against Johnathan Berry (0-1) of Duncan, Oklahoma. In addition, Jimmy Brenes (1-0, 1 KO) of Hialeah, FL faces a to be determined opponent in a four-rounder at welterweight.