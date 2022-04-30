While all eyes will be on legendary undefeated champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) when he returns to the ring to face unbeaten “Dangerous” Don Moore (18-0-1, 12 KOs) in the headlining matchup of “The Global Titans Fight Series” on Saturday, May 14, the fight’s venue will deliver a unique luxury experience worthy of the event’s magnitude, as the two competitors square off outdoors “in the skies of Dubai” on the helipad above the 59th floor of Dubai’s opulent Burj Al Arab Hotel.

A preview of the one-of-a-kind ring set up can be viewed below, which shows the ring seemingly floating above the local skyline, and includes a VIP seating area for the limited number of attendees who will enjoy a breathtaking view along with the pugilistic action.

Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore live on PPV

The pay-per-view event, which will be broadcast live by LIVENow, is available for purchase at a special “early bird” price through Sunday, May 1.

Considered the UAE’s most iconic hotel and a global icon of Arabian luxury, the Burj Al Arab Hotel will make a perfect host for Floyd Mayweather – the fighter known as “TBE – The Best Ever”, as it also boasts a number of world-record-holding distinctions that sets it apart from the norm.

Completed in 1999 for a cost of USD $1 billion, the Burj Al Arab Hotel, at a height of 321 meters (1,053 feet) is one of the tallest hotels in the world, standing 14 meters (approx. 45 feet) taller than the Eiffel Tower and just 60 meters (197 feet) shorter than the Empire State building. Built to reflect the shape of a sail of a ship, the Burj Al Arab’s helipad stands at a height of 210 meters (689 feet) above ground, making this fight a contest that will be fought at one of the highest elevations in history.

Often labeled “the world’s only ‘seven-star’ hotel”, the Burj Al Arab stands on a man-made island that is 280 meters (920 feet) from world-famous Jumeirah Beach and is connected to the mainland by a private curving bridge.

Although 39% of its total height is made up of non-occupiable space, the Burj Al Arab is home to 28 double-story floors with 202 guest rooms, the smallest of which occupies an area of 169 square meters (1,820 square feet), while the largest covers 780 square meters (8,400 square feet). The most expensive room in the hotel, The Royal Suite, goes for USD $24,000 per night and is listed at number 12 on the world’s list of the 15 most expensive hotel suites.

Approximately 1,790 square meters (19,267 square feet) of 24-carat gold leaf was used to embellish the hotel’s opulent interiors, and the 10,000 square meter (107,693 square foot) luxury terrace, the first man-made luxury beach facility of its kind, features two pools adorned with 10 million gold and azure mosaic tiles, cabanas and a 1,120 square meter (12,056 square foot) beach area, for which 1,000 tons of white sand were imported.

Some of the Burj’s other incredible features are Al Mahara (“The Oyster”), a large seawater aquarium, holding roughly 990,000 L (260,000 US gal) of water that is accessed via a simulated submarine ride, the largest Swarovski crystal ceiling in the world in the hotel’s Japanese restaurant, more than 24,000 square meters (258,334 square feet) of 30 different types of Statuario marble throughout, approximately 1,790 square meters (19,267 square feet) of 24-carat gold leaf in the hotel’s interiors, a shuttle service with Rolls-Royces and a helicopter, 18 separate elevators and the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP), which has treated and rescued over 1600 sick and injured sea turtles since it was launched in 2004.

The Burj Al Arab’s helipad where the fight will be held has already been home to several significant events, including:

2004: Tiger Woods teeing off.

2005: Andre Agassi and Roger Federer playing tennis.

2006: Ronan Keating shooting the Music Video for his single “Iris”

2007: The Today Show broadcast segment of Where in the World is Matt Lauer?

2011: Golfer Rory McIlroy performing a bunker shot.

2013: Heli-lift of the Aston Martin Vanquish.

2013: David Coulthard performing donuts in a Formula 1 racecar.

2017: Nick Jacobsen kiteboarding down to the sea.

2021: David Guetta playing a DJ set on livestream

Presented by co-owners FrontRowTMT and ROQU Media, in association with Mayweather Promotions, The Global Titans Fight Series will be broadcast live, worldwide, via premium digital-streaming service LIVENow, and will also showcase a fantastic undercard of world-famous combatants such as UFC legend Anderson Silva facing fellow Brazilian fighting star Bruno Machado in an exhibition bout, as well as a sanctioned bout between beloved former two-division world champion Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 KOs) and Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo (16-4, 12 KOs) from Dubai via Egypt.

Global Titans Fight Series is the first in a series of six special boxing and MMA events which will be staged at iconic locations across four continents. Each main event is broadcast globally, featuring champion fighters and NFT tickets. Fans can collect and trade their prestigious NFT from all future Global Titans Fight Series events. Tickets, NFTs and further Global Titans Event Series info can be found at www.Global-Titans.com. LIVENow, the premium destination for the best live sport, music and lifestyle content, is the official media partner and will livestream the event as well as partner with other broadcasters in selected countries.

In another history-making special feature of the event, all tickets for “The Global Titans Fight Series” will be sold as NFTs (platform to be announced). Those who secure an NFT ticket will be treated to unique and collectible features, including exclusive official fight videos, photography from the iconic event, a special 3D VIP ticket, plus lots more.