Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Search
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Before The Bell

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano airs live stream from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT. Video is available up top.

The date when Taylor vs Serrano preliminary card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. The start time is scheduled for 9:30 pm BST and 6:30 am AEST, respectively.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano start time, tickets, how to watch

Among the bouts Austin Williams and Chordale Booker battle it out for WBA Continental Americas middleweight title. Also on the card Reshat Mati takes on Joe Eli Hernandez at welterweight and Khalil Coe faces William Langston at light heavyweight. In addition, Skye Nicolson is expected to meet Shanecqua Paisley Davis at featherweight.

The four-fight Taylor vs Serrano preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA Continental Americas middleweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, welterweight, 8 rounds
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds*
  • Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

*To be confirmed.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097