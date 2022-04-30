Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano free live stream of prelims (video)

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano airs live stream from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, April 30 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT. Video is available up top.

The date when Taylor vs Serrano preliminary card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. The start time is scheduled for 9:30 pm BST and 6:30 am AEST, respectively.

Among the bouts Austin Williams and Chordale Booker battle it out for WBA Continental Americas middleweight title. Also on the card Reshat Mati takes on Joe Eli Hernandez at welterweight and Khalil Coe faces William Langston at light heavyweight. In addition, Skye Nicolson is expected to meet Shanecqua Paisley Davis at featherweight.

The four-fight Taylor vs Serrano preliminary lineup looks as the following:

Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA Continental Americas middleweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez, welterweight, 8 rounds

Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis, featherweight, 6 rounds*

Khalil Coe vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

*To be confirmed.