BKFC 24: Hunt vs Riggs airs live on pay-per-view from Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, April 30. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with the championship belt contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Headlining the show Lorenzo Hunt defends his BKFC light heavyweight title against Joe Riggs. In the co-main event Louie Lopez goes up against Rusty Crowder. Also on the card Leo Bercier faces Leo Pla, Kai Stewart takes on Daniel Gary and Andy Nguyen meets Cassandra Robb. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC 24: Hunt vs Riggs

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 1

Time: 2 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, May 1

Time: 11 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

BKFC 24 free live stream of preliminary card begins an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC 24: Hunt vs Riggs fight card

Get BKFC 24: Hunt vs Riggs full fight card results.

Main Card

Lorenzo Hunt def. Joe Riggs by TKO (R2 at 1:12) – retains BKFC light heavyweight title

Rusty Crowder def. Louie Lopez by TKO (doctor stoppage, R1 at 2:00)

Leo Pla def. Leo Bercier by TKO (R3 at 1:17)

Kai Stewart def. Daniel Gary by KO (R1 at 1:10)

Andy Nguyen def. Cassie Robb by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Sawyer Depee def. William Dunkle by TKO (R1 at 1:17)

Billy Wagner def. Jacob Kreitel by KO (R1 at 0:43)

Andrew Angelcor def. Timmy Mason by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 48-45)

Dallas Davison def. Erik Lopez by TKO (RTD, R2 at 1:08)

Preliminary Card

Braeden Tovey def. Jordan Christensen by TKO (medical stoppage, R4 at 2:00)

James Dennis def. Brian Maxwell by TKO (R2 at 0:26)

Dylan Schulte def. Darrick Gates by TKO (R1 at 0:20)