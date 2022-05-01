Franchon Crews-Dezurn decisions Elin Cederroos to lift undisputed super middleweight title (video)

Franchon Crews-Dezurn became the undisputed super middleweight champion when she faced and defeated Elin Cederroos at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday April 30, which made it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. After ten rounds the scores were 97-93, 99-91 and 99-91.

With the victory Crews-Dezurn retained her WBC and WBO and claimed the IBF and WBA straps. She also improved to 8-1, 2 KOs. Cederroos lost her unified titles and suffered the first defeat dropping to 8-1, 4 KOs.

The contest was featured on the Matchroom Boxing card topped by a historic clash between the undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano live on DAZN. Get the full fight card results.