Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano full fight video highlights

Newswire

Taylor retains title in historic clash at MSG

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano squared off live on DAZN from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday April 30, which made it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured undefeated undisputed lightweight champion of Ireland defending her title against seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico. The pair met in the first in history women’s main event at “The World’s Most Famous Arena”.

The scheduled for ten rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Serrano, while two other judges gave it 97-93 and 96-93 to Taylor.

With the victory by split decision Katie Taylor remains undefeated and improves to 21-0 6 KOs. Amanda Serrano drops to 42-2-1 30 KOs.

You can watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano full fight video highlights up top and below.

Taylor vs Serrano full fight video highlights

Amanda Serrano makes her ringwalk.

Here comes Katie Taylor.

Fight action.

Taylor retains undisputed lightweight title in a twelve-round battle against Serrano.

Post-fight interviews.

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card results.

Boxing

