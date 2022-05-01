Jessie Vargas (30-3-2, 12 KOs) stopped fellow former world champion Liam Smith (30-4-1, 17 KOs) as the pair squared off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday April 30, which made it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 41 seconds into the tenth round.

With the victory Vargas lifted the WBO Intercontinental super welterweight belt.

The contest served as the co-feature to Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano historic main event live on DAZN. Get the full fight card results.