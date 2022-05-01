Stream Taylor vs Serrano live on DAZN
Boxing

Taylor vs Serrano results, full fight card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live stream from MSG in New York
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano live from New York

Undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) of Ireland defends her title against seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on Saturday, April 30. The contest, billed as ‘Biggest Fight in Women’s Boxing’, makes history as the first female championship showdown headlining ‘The World’s Most Famous Arena’. The date when the bout airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 1. Boxing fans worldwide can watch live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Jessie Vargas (29-3-2 11 KOs) faces fellow former world champion Liam Smith (30-3-1 17 KOs) for the WBO Intercontinental super welterweight belt. Also on the card Franchon Crews-Dezurn (7-1 2 KOs) and Elin Cederroos (8-0 4 KOs) battle it out for the undisputed super middleweight title and Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai (1-0 1 KO) defends his WBC International flyweight strap against Miguel Cartagena (17-6-1 8 KOs).

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 30
Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 1
Time: 12:30 am BST

Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 1
Time: 9:30 am AEST

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10:15 pm ET / 7:15 pm PT in the US, 3:15 am BST in the UK and 12:15 pm AEST in Australia.

Taylor vs Serrano free live stream of prelims starts at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT, 9:30 pm BST and 6:30 am AEST, respectively.

Taylor vs Serrano fight card

Get Taylor vs Serrano full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93) – retains undisputed lightweight title
  • Liam Smith def. Jessie Vargas by TKO (R10 at 0:41) – WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title | Watch highlights
  • Franchon Crews-Dezurn def. Elin Cederroos by unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91, 99-91) – wins undisputed super middleweight title | Watch highlights
  • Galal Yafai def. Miguel Cartagena by RTD (R2 at 3:00) – retains WBC International flyweight title

Preliminary Card

  • Austin Williams def. Chordale Booker by TKO (R1 at 2:25) – wins WBA Continental Americas middleweight title
  • Reshat Mati def. Joe Eli Hernandez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)
  • Skye Nicolson def. Shanecqua Paisley Davis by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-53)
  • Khalil Coe def. William Langston by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 58-56)
