Oscar Valdez and unbeaten Shakur Stevenson squared off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday April 30, which made it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for the unified 130-pound title with two belts on the line.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Stevenson, who on the way to a unanimous decision floored Valdez in Round 6. The scores were: 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.

With the victory Shakur Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey retains his WBO title and claims the WBC belt. He also remains undefeated and improves to 18-0, 9 KOs.

Oscar Valdez of Nogales, Mexico losses the WBC title and suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He drops to 30-1, 23 KOs.

Check out Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson full fight video highlights up top and below.

Valdez vs Stevenson full fight video highlights

Oscar Valdez makes his ring walk.

For his country.



For his legacy.



Here comes @OscarValdez56 ?? pic.twitter.com/Vy7GRNjXIr — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Shakur Stevenson enters the squared circle.

Enemy territory?



Time to let the world know.@ShakurStevenson has entered the ring. pic.twitter.com/eX1IohKQUC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Fight action.

Take a breather. We're through one ?#ValdezStevenson | LIVE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/tFi4jhCQBz — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Shakur floors Valdez in Round. 6

THE FIRST KNOCKDOWN BELONGS TO SHAKUR. pic.twitter.com/EubZKL12Ro — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Action continues.

Post-fight.

Shakur Stevenson becomes unified junior lightweight champion.

That’s a whole lotta hardware ? pic.twitter.com/5d5qu34u4I — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 1, 2022

Post-fight interview.

Get Valdez vs Stevenson full fight card results.