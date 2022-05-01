Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson full fight video highlights

Oscar Valdez and unbeaten Shakur Stevenson squared off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday April 30, which made it Sunday May 1 in the UK and Australia. The pair battled it out for the unified 130-pound title with two belts on the line.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Stevenson, who on the way to a unanimous decision floored Valdez in Round 6. The scores were: 117-110, 118-109, 118-109.
With the victory Shakur Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey retains his WBO title and claims the WBC belt. He also remains undefeated and improves to 18-0, 9 KOs.
Oscar Valdez of Nogales, Mexico losses the WBC title and suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career. He drops to 30-1, 23 KOs.
