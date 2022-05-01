Valdez vs Stevenson results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Undefeated Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) and unbeaten Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) square off in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 30. The contest features WBC champion of Nogales, Mexico up against WBO titleholder of Newark, New Jersey in the scheduled for twelve rounds 130-pound championship unification. The date when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, May 1.

Advertisements

In the co-main event US Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia battles it out against Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight. Also on the card, Las Vegas native and the grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Denves’s Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs). The pair meets in a four-rounder at middleweight.

How to watch Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, April 30

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date: Sunday, May 1

Time: 12 pm AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on the event broadcast page

Valdez vs Stevenson fight card

Get Valdez vs Stevenson full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Shakur Stevenson def. Oscar Valdez by unanimous decision (117-110, 118-109, 118-109) retains WBO title, wins WBC title

Keyshawn Davis def. Esteban Sanchez by TKO (R6)

Nico Ali Walsh def. Alejandro Ibarra by KO (R1 at 2:50)

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla def. Jeremy Hill by KO (R3 at 2:27)

Andres Cortes def. Alexis del Bosque by TKO (R6 at 0:43)

Troy Isley def. Anthony Hannah by TKO (R2 at 2:33)

Abdullah Mason def. Luciano Ramos by TKO (R1)

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips – majority draw