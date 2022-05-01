Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 53 results, Font vs Vera

Newswire
UFC Fight Night Rob Font vs Marlon Vera live stream from Las Vegas
Rob Font vs Marlon Vera | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera

UFC Vegas 53 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 30, which makes it Sunday May 1 in Australia. In the main event No. 5 Rob Font goes up against No. 8 Marlon Vera in a five-round bout at 138.5-pound catchweight. The winner is expected to position himself in contention for a shot at the bantamweight title.

In the co-main event former champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) battles it out against Jake Collier (13-6) at heavyweight. Also on the card Andre Fili (21-8) takes on Joanderson Brito (12-3-1) at featherweight, Jared Gordon (19-4) meets Grant Dawson (17-1-1) at lightweight and Darren Elkins (27-10) faces Tristan Connelly (14-7) at featherweight. In addition, Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) and Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, April 30
Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 1
Main Card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo
Sunday, May 1
Main Card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera results

Get UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Marlon Vera def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (48–47, 49–46, 49–46)
  • Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier by split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:41)
  • Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:11)
  • Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

  • Alexander Romanov def. Chase Sherman by submission (americana, R1 at 2:11)
  • Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Lacerda by submission (kneebar, R1 at 1:18)
  • Gabriel Green def. Yohan Lainesse by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:02)
  • Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)
  • Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany by TKO (R2 at 3:11)
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario*

*Fight has been cancelled on the fight day due to Candelario suffering from an illness. The bout has been rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 14.

