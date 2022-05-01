UFC Vegas 53 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday April 30, which makes it Sunday May 1 in Australia. In the main event No. 5 Rob Font goes up against No. 8 Marlon Vera in a five-round bout at 138.5-pound catchweight. The winner is expected to position himself in contention for a shot at the bantamweight title.

In the co-main event former champion Andrei Arlovski (33-20) battles it out against Jake Collier (13-6) at heavyweight. Also on the card Andre Fili (21-8) takes on Joanderson Brito (12-3-1) at featherweight, Jared Gordon (19-4) meets Grant Dawson (17-1-1) at lightweight and Darren Elkins (27-10) faces Tristan Connelly (14-7) at featherweight. In addition, Krzysztof Jotko (23-5) and Gerald Meerschaert (34-14) do battle at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, April 30

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, April 30 – Sunday, May 1

Main Card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo

Sunday, May 1

Main Card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera results

Get UFC Vegas 53: Font vs Vera full fight card results below.

Main Card

Marlon Vera def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (48–47, 49–46, 49–46)

Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier by split decision (27–30, 29–28, 29–28)

Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:41)

Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:11)

Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Alexander Romanov def. Chase Sherman by submission (americana, R1 at 2:11)

Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Lacerda by submission (kneebar, R1 at 1:18)

Gabriel Green def. Yohan Lainesse by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:02)

Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany by TKO (R2 at 3:11)

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario*

*Fight has been cancelled on the fight day due to Candelario suffering from an illness. The bout has been rescheduled for UFC Fight Night on May 14.