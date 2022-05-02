Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol square off in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 7. The contest pits the first in history undisputed super middleweight champion up against a current WBA light heavyweight titleholder in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, May 8.

“Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) was in action last November when he stopped Caleb Plant in the eleventh round to be crowned the first undisputed 168-pound champion. Making his ring return in Las Vegas for the first “Cinco De Mayo” fight since 2019, boxing super star from Mexico faces Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who eyes to make the tenth defense of his belt, most recently defeating Umar Salamov by unanimous decision last December.

Among the bouts featured on Canelo vs Bivol undercard, Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (25-2-1, 15 KOs) of Mexico takes on Montana Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) of Cleveland, OH in the twelve-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Zhang Zhilei (23-0-1, 18 KOs) of China and Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) of Croatia meet in the twelve-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator. In addition, Christian Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs) of Mexico and Shakhram Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan faceoff in the ten-round bout with the IBF North American welterweight title on the line. The full fight card can be found below.

Canelo vs Bivol tickets

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 7. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

Canelo vs Bivol PPV tickets cost in the United States for current subscribers is $59.99. The price is added to their subscription fee for the month, making it a total of $79.98.

Those who do not currently subscribe can watch Canelo vs Bivol for the PPV cost of $79.99. The price includes a full month of subscription offerings.

The undercard live stream on DAZN and social media is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the UK and Australia

The date when Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol airs live in the United Kingdom and Australia is Sunday, May 8. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively. The fight airs live stream on DAZN (not on PPV).

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 4:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEST. The prelims begins at 10 pm BST / 7 am AEST.

Canelo vs Bivol fight card

The full Canelo vs Bivol lineup looks as the following:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei, 12 rounds, heavyweight – IBF heavyweight title eliminator

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez, 10 rounds, welterweight – IBF North American welterweight title

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, 8 rounds, lightweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva, 8 rounds, middleweight

Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto, 10 rounds, flyweight

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos, 6 rounds, super lightweight