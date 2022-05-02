UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The full episode of ‘Countdown’ hit the stream today.

UFC 274 tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

UFC 274 Countdown features lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and former interim titleholder and undisputed title challenger Justin Gaethje ahead of their championship main event bout. As well, two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza ahead of their rematch serving as the co-man event. In addition, former Bellator 155-pound champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler and former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson ahead of their clash. Check it out up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 274 live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

