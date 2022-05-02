UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on pay-per-view from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday May 7, which makes it Sunday May 8 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

Advertisements

In the main event reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira makes the second defense of his title against former interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) was in action last December when he submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round to retain his belt. Earlier the same year he stopped Michael Chandler to win then vacant 155-pound title. Gaethje (23-3) last fought in November 2021 when he defeated Chandler by unanimous decision. A year before that he made his first attempt to claim the UFC Gold but fell short suffering the defeat via second-round submission against former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the five-round co-main two-time and current strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against former champion Carla Esparza in the rematch. Esparza (18-6) defeated Namajunas (11-4) by submission in the third round in December 2014 to lift the inaugural UFC strawweight championship and become the division’s first titleholder.

UFC 274 tickets

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje tickets are on sale. The location is Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. The date is Saturday, May 7. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream, date and time

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 7. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Order UFC 274 PPV on ESPN+ now >>

United Kingdom

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

Australia

In Australia UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 8. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

Order UFC 274 PPV on Kayo now >>

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje fight card

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 274 card, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (26-6) takes on former Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (22-7). As well, former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua (27-12-1) meets former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux (25-16).

In addition, former lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone (36-16) goes up against Joe Lauzon (28-16). The current UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje lineup can be found below.

UFC 274 lineup

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza – Namajunas’s UFC women’s strawweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

C.J. Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp